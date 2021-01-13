City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

