City Holding Co. Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.