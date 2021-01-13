City Holding Co. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.