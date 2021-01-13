City Holding Co. Has $478,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.17.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

