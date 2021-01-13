City Holding Co. Has $627,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $539.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.75 and a 200-day moving average of $497.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

