City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

