City Holding Co. Sells 1,942 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,567,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

ADM stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

