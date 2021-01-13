Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 1st

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by 76.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

