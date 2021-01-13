Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 1st

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by 76.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
