ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLPT. ValuEngine downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The stock has a market cap of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

