Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $692.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.