Clifford Sosin Acquires 275,007 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

