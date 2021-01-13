Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Shares Up 6.2%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 143,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 115,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.