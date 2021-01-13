Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Short Interest Update

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CLIGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

