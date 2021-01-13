Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.15).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Also, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Insiders bought a total of 1,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,780 over the last three months.
About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
