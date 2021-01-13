Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.15).

Shore Capital reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Also, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Insiders bought a total of 1,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,780 over the last three months.

CBG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,419 ($18.54). 113,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,967. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,633 ($21.34). The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,184.08.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

