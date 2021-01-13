Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 89,485 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 120,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 52,553 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 996,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

