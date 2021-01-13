Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
