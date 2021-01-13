CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CLPS Incorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.