CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,864. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

