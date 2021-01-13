CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME stock opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

