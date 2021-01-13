Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 986,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.