Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $844,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,209. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

