Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,676,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

