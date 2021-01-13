Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 986 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 215,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.75. 22,689,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $211.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

