Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,595. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

