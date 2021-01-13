Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.