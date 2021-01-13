Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
Cochlear stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $162.50.
About Cochlear
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.