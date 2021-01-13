Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Cochlear stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

