Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Coherent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.52. 303,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its position in Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth about $22,501,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.