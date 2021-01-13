Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 1,612,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

