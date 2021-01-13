Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

