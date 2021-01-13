Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

CL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 4,354,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.