Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 4,359,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

