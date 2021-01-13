Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 7%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares were down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 839,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 793,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

ELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

