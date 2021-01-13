Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.45 Million

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $431.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.01 million and the highest is $458.08 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $387.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.