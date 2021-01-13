Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.31 ($16.60).
CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.
In other news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).
About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)
Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
