Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.31 ($16.60).

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

CPG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,405 ($18.36). 2,755,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,414.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,245.33. Compass Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The company has a market cap of £25.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.