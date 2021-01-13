Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 1,305,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,257,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

The company has a market cap of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Compugen by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

