Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.15. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

