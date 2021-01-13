Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 80.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,477,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

