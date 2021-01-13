Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

