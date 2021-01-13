CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,934.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $118.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

