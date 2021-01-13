Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.