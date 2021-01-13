ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.