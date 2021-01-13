ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
NYSE:COP opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.
