Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 205,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,346. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

