Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 205,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,346. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

