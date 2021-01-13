Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

