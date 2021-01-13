Constellation (DAG) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $318,058.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.