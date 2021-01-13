Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.
About Consumers Bancorp
