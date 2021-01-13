Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Shares of Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.98. Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 494,736 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.06.

About Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO)

Contango Holdings plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal to industrial consumers in the Southern Africa region. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interest in the Garalo gold mining project located in Mali.

