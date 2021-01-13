Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.87. 1,582,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,069,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 152,469 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,880,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 414,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 697,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

