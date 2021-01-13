ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

