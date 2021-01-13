ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

