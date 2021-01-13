ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

