Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 72,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,819. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

